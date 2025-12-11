Sherrone Moore Charging Decisions Not Expected Thursday ... Officials Say

Football fans are waiting on pins and needles for the next update on the Sherrone Moore scandal ... but they'll have to hang tight just a bit longer to find out more on his potential legal trouble -- officials tell TMZ Sports charging decisions are not expected to be made on Thursday.

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office says the ex-Michigan football head coach remains behind bars as the investigation into an alleged assault continues.

The Captain of Corrections in Washtenaw County also tells us ... "We can only confirm he is being housed in our facility. No charge information will be released until after his arraignment on Friday afternoon."

There have been a ton of shocking, unverified reports making rounds ever since the news of Moore's detainment broke ... but the only information cops have confirmed is that they responded to a home regarding an alleged assault around 4 PM on Wednesday.

Pittsfield PD stated a suspect was taken into custody ... adding "This incident does not appear to be random in nature, and there appears to be no ongoing threat to the community."

The department went on to say it would not disclose further information ... as the investigation remains ongoing.

As we previously reported, Moore is in custody at the Washtenaw County Jail as of this post ... with the alleged incident going down shortly after news of his surprise firing was announced by the university.

Michigan said the second-year coach got the boot over an "inappropriate relationship with a staff member" -- claiming it had "credible evidence" to prove it.

"U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately," the school said.