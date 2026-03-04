Sherrone Moore's Alleged Mistress Out at University of Michigan

The woman Sherrone Moore allegedly had an affair with during his time as the head coach of the Michigan football team is no longer with the program ... TMZ Sports has learned.

A spokesman for the university athletic department tells us that Paige Shiver's contract expired and was not renewed.

Moore was fired by the Wolverines for cause in December 2025 after an investigation determined he had an "inappropriate relationship with a staff member." It was later revealed the woman, eventually identified as Shiver, went to school officials with evidence of their relationship after it ended.

Shortly after the firing, Moore allegedly drove to the woman's apartment and "barged his way" into her residence. Prosecutors say he then made his way to a kitchen drawer, grabbed several butter knives and a pair of scissors and said, "I am going to kill myself. I'm going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands. You ruined my life."

The 40-year-old was later arrested and hit with three charges -- home invasion, stalking and breaking and entering.

In a 911 call we obtained, Moore's wife -- Kelli -- called police in a panic and asked if they could track his phone because she feared he would hurt himself.

She said, "He just called me saying he got fired from his job, and he's in crisis. I told him that I love him and that I need him to come home, but I don't know where he is. He said he was on a highway."

Play video content Ann Arbor Police

Kelli was by his side for his court appearance in January and did not look thrilled to be in attendance.