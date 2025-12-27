University of Michigan Hires Utah's Kyle Whittingham to Replace Sherrone Moore

The University of Michigan has hired Utah's Kyle Whittingham to replace Sherrone Moore as head coach of their Wolverines football program after the disgraced coach was fired for having an "inappropriate relationship" with a female staffer.

The big announcement came out Friday evening, with UMich revealing they inked a 5-year contract with Whittingham, which will run through the 2030 season. Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel applauded the deal in a statement, gushing ... "Kyle brings not only a proven track record of success, but also a commitment to creating a program rooted in toughness, physicality, discipline and respect — where student-athletes and coaches represent the university with distinction both on and off the field."

Whittingham spent 21 seasons as head coach of the Utes, but was with the team for a whopping 32 seasons overall, first joining the coaching staff in 1994. He's Utah's all-time wins leader, finishing with a 177-88 record.

As you know, his move comes as UMich distances itself from a scandal-plagued season, which saw Moore get axed as head coach after 2 seasons, after an investigation concluded he had an "inappropriate relationship with a staff member."