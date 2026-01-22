Sherrone Moore Smiles Ahead of Court Appearance, Wife By His Side

Sherrone Moore appeared in court on Thursday ... and he looked to be in great spirits with his wife, Kelli, by his side.

The former Michigan Wolverines football coach wore a dark suit and black tie as he walked into the Washtenaw County courthouse ... where he went before Judge J. Cedric Simpson to address his December 2025 arrest.

Kelli -- who shares three daughters with Sherrone -- did not look as thrilled.

The in-person hearing on the motion is set for February 17, while the probable cause conference has been postponed to March 19.

As we previously reported, Moore was abruptly fired by the Wolverines on December 10 for having an "inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

Hours after his firing, Moore was arrested for an alleged assault, and TMZ Sports obtained the 911 dispatch audio via Broadcastify, which stated a woman claimed the coach attacked her and was allegedly suicidal after losing his job.

Prosecutors said in court that the alleged victim and Moore had an intimate relationship for years, and she broke it off days before he was fired. After the breakup, officials said he sent multiple text messages and made several calls to the woman before she went to Michigan -- actions that led to an investigation and ultimately his termination.

Officials said Moore "barged his way" into her apartment after he was fired, grabbed several butter knives and scissors and said, "I am going to kill myself. I'm going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands. You ruined my life."

Moore's wife, Kelli, also told law enforcement he was suicidal, saying on a 911 call, "Because he said that to me ... he said he's trying to kill himself."

"He just called me saying he got fired from his job, and he's in crisis. I told him that I love him and that I need him to come home, but I don't know where he is. He said he was on a highway."

Moore was charged with home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering in court on December 12 and was released on a $25,000 bond.