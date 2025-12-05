Mark Sanchez Pens Emotional Message Months After Indy Stabbing

Mark Sanchez has barely uttered a peep since he was stabbed in Indianapolis, leaving him fighting for his life and facing serious criminal charges ... until Friday, when the retired QB wrote a heartfelt tribute to his family.

The former first-round draft pick turned NFL broadcaster took to Instagram, where he posted two photos of his wife, Patty, and their two adorable little twin daughters, alongside a message of gratitude for those who have had his back.

"This time of year always makes me look around and appreciate what matters, but this one hits different," 39-year-old Sanchez wrote. "I’m just grateful—to wake up, to be home, and to be able to wrap my arms around my wife and kids."

Sanchez, who has since been fired from his FOX Sports broadcasting gig, continued ... "Thank you to the people who kept me standing and gave my family opportunities to share moments like these. From our family to yours, we wish you a happy and peaceful holiday season."

Of course, it's not the way Mark expected, or wanted, to spend the holiday season ... but his life was turned upside down on October 4, when he was involved in a physical altercation with Perry Tole, a 69-year-old truck driver, who was making a delivery.

Tole told cops Sanchez became really aggressive with him, and ultimately attacked, causing the driver to fear for his life, and respond using a weapon in self-defense.

Sanchez, who was alone, was stabbed and was left fighting for his life in a local hospital.

After only a few hours of investigating -- which included reviewing surveillance video -- the former USC signal caller was arrested in his hospital bed.

Play video content Fox 59/CBS 4

Once he was discharged more than a week later, Sanchez headed straight to the local jail, where he posed for a mugshot. On the way out, Mark broke his silence, making a brief and somber statement, thanking first responders, nurses, and doctors for treating him.

In addition to the multiple criminal charges, including a felony count, Sanchez is also being sued by Tole.