Comedian Benedict Polizzi Mocks Mark Sanchez Stabbing With Halloween Costume

A wildly popular comedian made some waves online on Tuesday ... when he revealed he dressed up as a stabbed Mark Sanchez for a Halloween party.

Benedict Polizzi -- an "FBoy Island" star who boasts 3.7 million followers on TikTok -- shared the 'fit on his Instagram page ... and it raised more than a few eyebrows.

Check it out -- Polizzi donned a No. 6 Sanchez Jets jersey ... complete with fake blood splattered all over his torso. He adorned the costume with some football pads, a pigskin and eye black.

Most of Polizzi's fans found it humorous -- though it goes without saying, Sanchez supporters sure didn't.

The former NFL signal-caller, as you know, almost died when he was slashed near his rib cage during an alleged Oct. 4 fight with a delivery truck driver in Indianapolis.

Sanchez spent a week in the hospital recovering from the wounds -- and said following his release a surgeon "saved my life" with an emergency operation.

Sanchez is currently facing multiple criminal charges related to the incident -- including felony battery resulting in serious bodily injury -- though he's pleaded not guilty to all counts. A jury trial in the case has been set for mid-December.