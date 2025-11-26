Adrian Peterson Gets Permission To Travel For Thanksgiving After Arrest

Adrian Peterson's recent legal trouble isn't ruining his holiday season -- a month after the former All-Pro running back was ordered to remain in Texas over his DWI and weapon arrest, he was granted permission to travel to Oklahoma to spend Thanksgiving with his family.

TMZ Sports obtained court documents filed earlier this month, in which Peterson's lawyer asked the judge to let the ex-Vikings superstar go to the Sooner State for Turkey Day from November 23 until December 1.

As part of the conditions of his release, AP agreed to keep his nose clean, surrender all firearms, avoid illegal drugs, submit to random testing and stay in the state unless he had permission.

His request was approved by the presiding judge on the 14th, with the order requiring him to report to his pre-trial officer no later than 24 hours after his return.

In that same order, he was allowed to travel to Las Vegas from November 18 to the 20th, citing "work-related obligations."

As we previously reported, Peterson was spotted asleep behind the wheel of an SUV at a gas station on Oct. 26 ... and when cops arrived on the scene, they conducted field sobriety tests, which he tanked.

The 40-year-old's October DWI arrest -- which also included one charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon -- came six months after he was hit with similar charges in Minnesota.

In that incident, a Minnesota State Trooper pulled over AP after he was spotted allegedly going 83 in a 55 MPH zone. Hours earlier, he was taking part in a Vikings 2025 NFL Draft party.

After submitting a breath sample, he blew a .14, and was ultimately placed in cuffs.