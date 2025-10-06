Liz Cambage Calls on WNBA Players To Make More Money Off Court Amid OnlyFans Success

Play video content TMZSports.com

Liz Cambage has a message for WNBA players -- if they really wanna make a buck, they're gonna have to find it outside of their salaries ... 'cause she sure as hell didn't buy her mink coat and blinged-out teeth with a game check!!

The former Los Angeles Sparks star turned to OnlyFans after leaving the W ... and it wasn't long before she made more dough on the subscription-based platform than she did on the court.

She reportedly made more than a million bucks in no time. Remember, the supermax in the W is just over $200K -- an obvious reason why she jumped on OF ... and she tells us other players should follow her lead and earn a living in other ways on top of their day jobs.

"I feel like women gotta make more money playing the sport they love," Camabge said at LAX.

"I think everyone has gotta get it how they can ... as I'm standing here in a mink."

She also had advice for the WNBA athletes who are frustrated with their lousy paychecks.

"Just be you. Stick to your personality," Cambage said. "I feel like back in the day, there wasn't an opportunity or a space for women to be who they are, but now, I feel like women being more girly or earning their sexuality more, and it's fun."

The WNBA pay debate has picked up more than ever this season ... with stars like Caitlin Clark making headlines by wearing "Pay Us What You Owe Us" warm-up shirts on the court.