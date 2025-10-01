Ex-WNBA Star Liz Cambage Shuts Down Kevin Durant Dating Rumors

Play video content TMZSports.com

Liz Cambage is setting the record straight on her love life -- telling TMZ Sports she's not dating Kevin Durant ... this after an Instagram post had fans convinced the two hoopers were an item.

The former WNBA star -- now an OnlyFans creator and overseas baller -- addressed the buzz at LAX this week ... and while she looked happy as ever posing with the Houston Rockets superstar at a recent Drake concert, she explains it wasn't anything more than some buds enjoying each other's company.

"You think I'm gonna hard launch a relationship shooting a jump shot at a Drake concert?!" Cambage laughed.

"That's what I get for trying to be funny and recreating a meme. That's what I get."

Cambage -- who last played in the WNBA in 2022 -- insists there's nothing going on between her and the NBA champ ... claiming she and KD, 37, are just friends.

"Just hoops, baby," the 34-year-old said. "Married to the game!"