'The War Over OnlyFans,' Dan Benson & Other Creators Square Off on Perks & Pitfalls

Disney Channel star-turned-OF creator Dan Benson defends OnlyFans as a way to make impressive, lifechanging dough, while fellow creator Jemma Lucy says it's dirty work that can lead to addiction and mental health struggles ... two different takes on the hugely successful site.

We examine the wins and the losses on the subscription-based platform in the new FOX documentary, "TMZ Presents: The War Over OnlyFans," where creators like Amber Rose, Blac Chyna, and Taylor Brazinsky share their takes on the benefits and pitfalls of being an OF star.

In our peek from the new doc, Dan makes it clear he knows the controversies surrounding OF ... but the money is too great to ignore OR give up on.

Jemma, however, paints a different picture ... watch the vid, she warns that one's self esteem can take a real hit while creating racy content. She doubts anyone ACTUALLY enjoys being an OF creator -- and those who say differently are lying.

The first half of the doc paints a bleak picture of OnlyFans, and the second have sings its virtues. An audience settles the score at the end: OnlyFans -- Legis or Destructive.