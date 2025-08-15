Ex-WWE Superstar Matt Riddle Says He's Making Bank On OnlyFans, Thanks Gay Supporters

Play video content TMZ's Inside the Ring

Former WWE Superstar and two-time RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle is raking in serious cash outside the ring -- thanks to a side hustle that's turning plenty of heads.

Riddle joined the latest episode of TMZ’s "Inside The Ring" podcast and revealed his OnlyFans account is doing "a lot" for his bank account, crediting much of the success to gay men who watch wrestling and find him "extremely attractive."

He says he keeps it pretty tame -- nothing "too crazy" -- usually just rocking a Speedo and doing workouts on camera ... but the results have been a huge financial win.

Riddle even shared that his former WWE tag team partner, Randy Orton, recently reached out after hearing about the venture, calling him "one crazy S.O.B." Riddle told Orton, "Not gonna lie, the money is real," to which he said Randy replied, "It's probably better on the body."

Known best for his run as one-half of RK-Bro alongside Orton, Riddle says he's enjoying exploring opportunities outside wrestling -- and this one, in particular, has been a knockout.