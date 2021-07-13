WWE Star Matt Riddle's Accuser Drops Sexual Assault Lawsuit

The woman who accused WWE star Matt Riddle of choking her and forcing her to perform oral sex has dropped her lawsuit against the wrestler ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Court docs show Candy Cartwright -- a pro wrestler whose real name is Samantha Tavel -- filed for the dismissal on Monday.

It's unclear if the two sides reached a monetary settlement ... Cartwright's attorney, John Chwarzynski, tells us only, "The parties have put this in their past and are focused on the future."

We reached out to Riddle's attorneys for comment ... but so far, no word back yet.

Cartwright had alleged that Riddle sexually assaulted her during a 2018 van ride with other performers when everyone else had fallen asleep.

"Matt asked me to 'hop on his d***,'" Cartwright said of the alleged incident. "When I refused (although we had previously been together I was incredibly uncomfortable in that setting) When I said no, he grabbed me by my throat, choked me and said 'what if I just made you?'"

Cartwright says she ultimately performed oral sex on Riddle "to get out of having intercourse with him. It was incredibly humiliating."

She added, "It is never ok to put your hands on a woman, it's also not ok to not listen when she says no."

For his part, Riddle adamantly denied the allegations ... saying that while he did have an affair with Cartwright -- he did NOT sexually assault her.

"At the end of the day, I’m not perfect," Riddle said in a video message in July 2020. "I did have an affair, and I’m not happy about it. But, I never sexually abused anybody, I never sexually assaulted anybody."

"And, when I wanted to get out of this relationship, out of this situation, she said no and she kept pursuing me ... And then, when she didn’t get her way, she used the Speak Out movement to try to ruin my career."

Riddle has remained a big WWE star despite the suit and the nature of Cartwright's allegations ... wrestling for RAW every Monday.