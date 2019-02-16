WWE's Matt Riddle 'NXT' Is Exploding We Can Be Bigger Than 'Raw,' 'Smackdown'

WWE's Matt Riddle Thinks 'NXT' Can Eclipse 'Raw' and 'Smackdown'

WWE superstar Matt Riddle thinks a major change is coming ... saying 'NXT' is on a trajectory to explode and take over as the No. 1 show in the WWE Universe.

For years, 'NXT' has been viewed as WWE's developmental brand -- used to springboard up-and-coming wrestlers on to shows like 'Raw' and 'Smackdown Live' ... where the top stars play.

But, Riddle -- along with other young stars like Ricochet, Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano -- have turned 'NXT' into arguably the most must-see WWE show ... and it only seems to be getting better.

Riddle says 'NXT' is "different" and "fresh" -- and not "the same kind of watered-down child's product that WWE's kind of turned into a lot."

He adds, "People watch us, even though it's scripted a lot of the time, it's more real. It's more believable."

Riddle says he can feel the momentum behind 'NXT' -- and it's affected the way he sees his career with the WWE.

"Funny enough, I was thinking about that the other day. And, I want to get to the main roster, but then I was thinking, 'Maybe I'm thinking about it wrong,' because 'NXT' is so hot, maybe we should stay and try to build 'NXT' and make it bigger than 'Raw' and 'Smackdown' and just be the big guy, which isn't impossible."

There's more ... Riddle -- a former UFC fighter -- also says he'd LOVE a shot to go 1-on-1 with John Cena, but not in a traditional pro wrestling match ...

"I think I wanna fight John Cena. He might wanna wrestle, but I kind wanna fight him."

