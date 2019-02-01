WWE's Adam Cole Says It's An 'Outrage' He's Not 'NXT' Champ

WWE's Adam Cole It's An 'Outrage' I'm Not 'NXT' Champ

WWE superstar Adam Cole thinks it's a joke that he's not the reigning 'NXT' champion -- and says he plans on making a massive violent statement when he gets in the ring on Sunday.

Cole is teaming up with Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa for a 6-man tag team match at WWE's 'Halftime Heat' show ... and tells TMZ Sports it's an opportunity to show the world why he deserves a shot at the title.

"I'm a guy who feels like I should be a champion at 'NXT' ... I think it's an outrage that I'm not."

By the way, Cole also has a message for his Super Bowl halftime competition, Adam Levine -- but it's more of an olive branch than a declaration of war ... unlike the WWE promo for 'Halftime Heat.'