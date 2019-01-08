Hulk Hogan Honors 'Mean' Gene ... on 'WWE Raw'

Hulk Hogan Honors 'Mean' Gene on 'WWE Raw'

Breaking News

Charging into the ring in a "Mean Gene-O-Mania" shirt, Hulk Hogan grabbed the mic on 'Raw' Monday night, and gave a 5-minute tribute to his longtime friend, "Mean" Gene Okerlund.

"You know something guys, I came out here wide open tonight in character because that's exactly the way 'Mean' Gene woulda wanted it," Hogan told the crowd at the Amway Center in Orlando.

"I want to let all you guys know, 'Mean' Gene loved entertaining, and he loved entertaining everybody here in the WWE universe."

"I love you, 'Mean' Gene. I miss you."

The crowd began to chant, "Thank You, 'Mean' Gene" ... Hulk stopped his rant to listen.

That's when Hulk began shouting out other fallen WWE superstars -- saying Gene is no doubt in heaven orchestrating a tag match with Macho Man Randy Savage and Ultimate Warrior taking on Rowdy Roddy Piper and Mr. Perfect ... with Andre the Giant as the guest ref.

Hogan closed out his tribute with a trademark Hoganism ...

"Whatcha gonna do when 'Mean' Gene-O-Mania runs wild on you, brother?"

'Mean' Gene passed away on January 2 after battling health issues for months. He was 76.

R.I.P.