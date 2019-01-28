WWE Slams Maroon 5 Halftime Show ... Anti-Super Bowl Ad

WWE Slams Super Bowl Halftime Show, 'Why Watch Maroon 5?'

The WWE is hitting Maroon 5 with a metaphorical steel chair -- slamming the band's Super Bowl halftime show as trash, in an effort to get fans to watch the WWE's halftime event instead.

Vince McMahon's company unleashed the hit piece Sunday night during the Royal Rumble -- asking fans why the hell they would watch Maroon 5 while they could be watching 6-man tag team match.

WWE even showed a picture of Adam Levine and added booing sound effects to really drive home the point.

It's all to promote WWE's new 'Halftime Heat' show -- featuring wrestlers like Aleister Black, Velveteen Dream and more. It'll air live on WWE Network and various social media platforms as counter-halftime programming.

Yeah, it's a cheap shot at the NFL and Maroon 5 ... but it's funny.

Of course, the Halftime show has been met with a lot of controversy since M5 was announced as the headliner ... with various celebrities calling for a boycott over the way the league has treated Colin Kaepernick.