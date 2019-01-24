Super Bowl Here's the Medical Marijuana Ad CBS Banned From Super Bowl Broadcast

Here's the Medical Marijuana TV Ad that CBS Banned From the Super Bowl

This is the medical marijuana ad CBS rejected for the Super Bowl, and it's incredibly moving and emotional.

The ad, produced by Acreage Holdings, a marijuana and cannabis investment firm, was willing to pay $5 million for the spot, but CBS turned it down ... because, we're told, they don't allow any marijuana ads on the air.

The ad profiles 3 people -- a boy who had hundreds of seizures a day that were not abated by traditional medicine, a man addicted to opioids, and a veteran who was in severe pain after his leg was amputated. All say medical marijuana made life livable.

The point of the ad is to push for legalization of medical marijuana on the federal level. 30 states have made medical marijuana use legal, but a federal law would make a big difference.