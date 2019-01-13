Maroon 5 Confirms Travis Scott & Big Boi Are Joining Super Bowl Halftime Show

Super Bowl LIII Maroon 5 Confirms ... Trav & Big Boi in for Halftime Show

It's official ... Maroon 5 are headlining Super Bowl LIII, and they'll be joined by the likes of Travis Scott and Atlanta hip-hop legend Big Boi.

The band announced the news Sunday with a promo video which lists themselves, Trav and Big Boi as performers for the halftime show. The NFL confirmed on their end, saying M5 will take center stage and TS and BB will be featured as guest artists.

We broke the story ... Travis signed on to perform for Super Bowl 53 late last month, despite tons of backlash from the African-American community.

The Big Boi announcement didn't come as a total surprise. We knew organizers were scrambling to snag either him or Cardi B. Looks like they went with a homegrown artist for the big game that'll be played in ATL this year.

Stoked is an understatement.