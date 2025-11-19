Lonzo Ball , Michael Porter Jr. Say They Would've Dominated WNBA As H.S. Freshmen

Play video content Ball in the Family Podcast

Lonzo Ball and Michael Porter Jr. believe they would have been forces to be reckoned with in the WNBA as teenagers ... with both NBA stars claiming they'd dominate against pro women's players before they were old enough to drive cars.

MPJ stopped by Lonzo's "Ball in the Family" podcast recently ... and at one point in their chat, the current Brooklyn Nets player brought up how A'ja Wilson said she could beat Knicks guard Josh Hart one-on-one.

The convo then transitioned into how Patrick Beverly said a WNBA team could beat an NBA team's bench players ... which Lonzo wasn't buying.

"I mean this as respectfully as possible, but 9th-grade Lonzo Ball in the WNBA is going crazy," Ball said.

"In 9th grade, I was over six feet, and I'm dunking. I'm coming through the lane. No girl in the WNBA is doing that. I'm going back door, throw it up. I'm looking like [Michael] Jordan out there."

Porter Jr. took it a step further ... thinking the Jr. High version of himself could beat some WNBA hoopers.

"I have real experience doing this," he said. "I played my sisters. They played at the University of Missouri, and I was still a young kid. They had me playing on the scout team, and they had a few WNBA players on their team, like Sophie Cunningham and a couple others."

"It's just a difference, and I wish this would stop being a conversation because it should be common sense. I appreciate common sense. I feel sometimes that's lost a little bit," Porter said.