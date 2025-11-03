'Juwanna Mann' Star Miguel A. Nunez Jr. Wants Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese In Sequel

Play video content TMZSports.com

Miguel A. Nunez Jr. is sharing an update on a potential "Juwanna Mann 2" ... telling TMZ Sports he's hoping to land two of the biggest current WNBA superstars for the project -- Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark.

Of course, the actor revealed to us a few years ago a follow-up to the 2002 comedy was in the works ... and while it hasn't hit the big screen just yet, he's still confident it IS happening -- folks just gotta be a bit more patient.

Play video content TMZSports.com

We asked if that kinda storyline would work in 2025 -- a male basketball star disguising himself as a woman to play in their league -- Nunez Jr. actually thinks now is the perfect time.

As for how the WNBA rivals could have a part in the script ... Nunez Jr. has an idea.

"I'd beat [Caitlin's] ass and I'd marry Angel Reese."