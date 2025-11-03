Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'Juwanna Mann' Star Miguel A. Nunez Jr. Wants Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese In Sequel

Miguel A. Núñez Jr. 'Juwanna Mann 2' In Works I Want Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
102825_miguel_nunez_kal
BRINGIN' IT BACK!!!
Miguel A. Nunez Jr. is sharing an update on a potential "Juwanna Mann 2" ... telling TMZ Sports he's hoping to land two of the biggest current WNBA superstars for the project -- Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark.

Of course, the actor revealed to us a few years ago a follow-up to the 2002 comedy was in the works ... and while it hasn't hit the big screen just yet, he's still confident it IS happening -- folks just gotta be a bit more patient.

042523-miguel-a-nunez-kal
THE PLAN FOR MANN
We asked if that kinda storyline would work in 2025 -- a male basketball star disguising himself as a woman to play in their league -- Nunez Jr. actually thinks now is the perfect time.

As for how the WNBA rivals could have a part in the script ... Nunez Jr. has an idea.

1003 Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese 3
Getty

"I'd beat [Caitlin's] ass and I'd marry Angel Reese."

Check out the whole interaction ... Nunez Jr. also said who else from the original will be involved the second time around -- and talked a bit about his Halloween plans this year.

