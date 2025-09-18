Lonzo Ball, LiAngelo Ball Partner W/ Jake Paul & Betr, Relaunching Podcast

Jake Paul has new business partners ... Lonzo Ball and LiAngelo Ball struck a deal that'll officially make the bros equity partners in Betr, as they also relaunch their podcast with The Problem Child's company!

TMZ Sports has learned that Zo and Gelo, as part of the deal, will get a piece of the fast-growing company ... though how much is unclear.

Betr has taken off like a rocket ship since Paul launched the biz in 2022, and is now worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

In exchange for the equity, LiAngelo and Lonzo will rerelease their podcast, which was previously called, What An Experience. It's unclear if it'll get a new name.

We're told the Balls will release 40 episodes yearly. Zo, now a Cavalier, will host from Cleveland or the road during the NBA season, while Gelo handles hosting duties from Los Angeles, when he's not physically with his big brother.

“We’re excited to partner with Betr. We’ve watched what Jake and the team have been building from a media perspective, and we believe it is a perfect fit for us,” Lonzo and LiAngelo said of the partnership.

“We're looking forward to taking our podcast to the next level and giving our fans exciting conversations from some of the biggest names in sports, media and culture throughout the basketball season."

Speaking of the season, Lonzo is hoping to bounce back in a big way after a serious knee injury sidelined him for the better part of 2.5 years. Gelo is only months removed from dropping "Tweaker," one of the top songs in the country.

Betr thinks the show will be a hit.

“Lonzo and LiAngelo are cultural icons with authentic voices, massive reach, and cultural relevance, making them an ideal fit for our platform," Betr exec Mike Denevi said.

"Together, we’re going to co-create one of the biggest sports shows in America, building on the foundation of our longform IP successes like BS with Jake Paul, Talk Tuah, Twin Talk w/ Haley and Hanna Cavinder, and Nickals and Dimes, while continuing to lead the industry in short-form and social dominance.”