Jake Paul Says Betr Betting App Already Paid Out $250+ Million

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jake Paul launched his Betr betting app just three years ago ... and with a quarter billion plus bucks in payouts, The Problem Child says they're on a quest to become the biggest name in gambling!

"We're offering the highest payouts, the best [user interface], building out this super app where you can go from fantasy pick 'em to playing some of our arcade skill games, which are super, super fun and winning real money off of them all in the same app," Paul told TMZ Sports of Betr.

"We're building for the future and building the best product out there. And that's why we've, been able to beat out some of these, you know, big people and big whales in the space and we only continuing to grow."

Play video content AUGUST 2022 TMZSports.com

It shouldn't necessarily be a surprise ... Jake called his shot when the company launched in 2022.

In fact, we chatted with JP and CEO Joey Levy at the time, and they told us the company would be a billion-dollar biz.

"It's very rare to go into a market and less than two years into it, you're already in the top four in a multi-billion dollar industry," Levy told us this week.

"Our customers have already won over a quarter of a billion dollars using the product. So, you know, we're acquiring customers really efficiently. We're retaining them really well, and we're expanding revenue per user because our customers just really enjoy watching sports while using our product."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Of course, gambling is growing in America -- with additional states passing laws permitting wagering -- and Joey and Jake have big plans for the future (check out the full interview with the guys).