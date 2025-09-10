Dave Portnoy, Ryan Garcia Speak Out on Charlie Kirk Shooting

The sports world is stunned and devastated over the shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on Wednesday afternoon ... with notable figures sharing their prayers and reactions to the incident.

Names like Le'Veon Bell, Dave Portnoy, Ryan Garcia, Riley Gaines, Bruce Pearl and Antonio Brown have taken to social media to address the shooting ... with each wishing the best for Kirk as he remains in critical condition.

They join politicians like California Governor Gavin Newsom, President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance ... who also denounced what transpired on the college campus.

New York Giants rookie Jaxson Dart also shared a heartfelt message for Kirk ... adding an Instagram Story minutes ago.

Not much else is known about the current status of the 31-year-old. According to the university, the shot rang out at around 12:20 local time in Utah. Kirk's organization -- Turning Point USA -- told TMZ he was shot ... and he was rushed to a local hospital.

