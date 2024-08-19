Lonzo Ball Says Bulls Fans Should Expect Him Back On Court This Season

Play video content TMZSports.com

Lonzo Ball hasn't stepped foot on an NBA court as an active player in 942 days and counting ... but it's a streak the former 2nd overall pick tells us he plans to end this upcoming season!

Remember, Ball -- a superstar at UCLA before being drafted by the Lakers in 2017 -- has dealt with several injuries, including a serious knee ailment ... that has forced him to the bench. Lonzo hasn't graced the NBA hardwood since January 2022.

But, when TMZ Sports ran into the hooper at LAX, he provided some good news for the Chicago Bulls fans.

"[Recovery] going well," the 26-year-old guard said.

We asked Zo if he believed he'd be ready for the upcoming NBA season ... which tips off in the fall.

"[Fans can expect] me back on the court," Ball said. "That's all I want to do."

Ball -- who averaged 13 points and 5.1 assists per game before his latest injury -- signed a four-year, $85 million contract extension with the Bulls after he was traded from the Pelicans in 2021.