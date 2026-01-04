Celebs Arriving For Critics Choice Awards 2026

All the Jaw-Dropping Looks!!!

There were no awards for fashion at the 31st Critics Choice Awards Sunday ... but the celebs brought their best looks anyway!

Paul W. Downs and Megan Stalter absolutely won the night, hilariously cosplaying as Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner. They replicated TC and KJ's orange Chrome Hearts look the young couple made headlines with at the "Marty Supreme" premiere.

Meanwhile, "Frankenstein" star Mia Goth was a literal vision is a sophisticated white satin number.

And Jeff Goldblum also opted for white in a dapper tuxedo.

Host, Chelsea Handler, wasn't kidding around with her wardrobe. She dazzled in a green gown before taking the stage to dole out the awards.

And Tyler James Williams looked sleek in a satin monochromatic suit and tie.