Celebs Arriving For Critics Choice Awards 2026

Critics Choice Awards 2026 All the Jaw-Dropping Looks!!! Alicia Silverstone, Benicio Del Toro & More

By TMZ Staff
Published
Critics Choice Awards 2026
Shutterstock

There were no awards for fashion at the 31st Critics Choice Awards Sunday ... but the celebs brought their best looks anyway!

Paul-W.-Downs-and-Megan-Stalter-shutterstock-1
Shutterstock

Paul W. Downs and Megan Stalter absolutely won the night, hilariously cosplaying as Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner. They replicated TC and KJ's orange Chrome Hearts look the young couple made headlines with at the "Marty Supreme" premiere.

Mia-Goth-shutterstock-1
Shutterstock

Meanwhile, "Frankenstein" star Mia Goth was a literal vision is a sophisticated white satin number.

Jeff-Goldblum-shutterstock-1
Shutterstock

And Jeff Goldblum also opted for white in a dapper tuxedo.

Chelsea-Handler-shutterstock-1
Shutterstock

Host, Chelsea Handler, wasn't kidding around with her wardrobe. She dazzled in a green gown before taking the stage to dole out the awards.

Tyler-James-Williams-shuttertsock-1
Shutterstock

And Tyler James Williams looked sleek in a satin monochromatic suit and tie.

