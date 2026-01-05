Timothée Chalamet Uses Kylie Jenner's Butt As Support To Get Up From Seat

If there’s one thing the KarJenners are famous for, it’s being booty-ful -- and Timothée Chalamet clearly wasn’t letting that go to waste... casually turning GF Kylie Jenner’s famous assets into a very handy assist!

Check out this vid of Timothée Chalamet fully committing to the sit-uation -- moments after winning the Critics Choice Award for Best Actor, he kisses Kylie, then shamelessly turns her already-perky posterior into a push-off point to bounce out of his seat.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

To be fair, it was more light support than a full-on booty smash. But hey, props are props, and it’s clear Timothée leans on Kylie more ways than one -- literally and emotionally... 'cause he also gave her a sweet "love you" shout-out during his acceptance speech.

It’s all pretty damn sweet -- especially considering plenty of folks were side-eyeing this romance when he and Kylie first got together three years ago.