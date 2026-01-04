Kylie Jenner Shows Support for Timothée Chalamet at Palm Springs Film Festival

Play video content TMZ.com

Kylie Jenner showed up in full support mode for Timothée Chalamet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala, and TMZ has the video to prove these two are still very much together.

We got video of the couple at the Palm Springs Convention Center, where Timothée was honored with an award for his work in "Marty Supreme." The two looked relaxed, happy, and totally into each other. Kylie and Timothée were all smiles, chatting closely and laughing throughout the night.

We're told there was definitely some PDA ... light touching, hand holding, and even a quick kiss.

Witnesses tell us security was tight, with at least three guards posted around them, but that didn't stop the pair from enjoying the night. We're told Kylie and Timothée were friendly and engaged, stopping to take selfies with other guests who came up to their table.

Kylie showed off her look for the night on Instagram ... a bright Marty Supreme orange dress paired with matching orange nails for the event. Timothée even dropped a comment on her post, leaving several orange hearts.