Kylie Jenner Rings in New Year Busting Out of Gold Bikini
Kylie Jenner welcomed in the new year exactly like how most would expect ... by sharing a fire thirst trap.
While it was not on New Year's Day ... the short video of Kylie poolside as she was busting out of a gold bikini was enough for most fans to celebrate!
Of course ... KJ made sure to pout her lips ... and toss her gorgeous hair as she mugged for the camera.
The last time we saw Kylie ... she and Timothée Chalamet took their relationship to a major next step ... the Kardashians' Christmas gingerbread house.
Eagle-eyed fans noticed in an Instagram story posted by Travis Barker's step-daughter -- Atiana De La Hoya -- there was a certain someone who had been added to the iconic, festive family tradition.
The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for their creative and bold gingerbread houses that are displayed every year without a doubt, and include all the family members -- multiplying as each year passes by -- so for Timmy to be included this year is kinda a big deal!