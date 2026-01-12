Kylie Jenner Dunks Her Face in Ice Bath in Pre-Golden Globes Glam Session

Play video content TikTok / @kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner lost her cool under pressure -- literally -- face-planting into a brutal ice bath before the Golden Globes after a few hesitant attempts!

Check out the vid Kylie shared Monday -- a makeup-free Kylie looking more than a little nervous as she debated plunging her face into a bowl packed to the brim with ice ... even pausing to awkwardly adjust her mouth around a breathing tube before committing.

Kylie’s friend kept hyping her up to just do it -- and after a few weak face dips, she finally went for the full dunk ... probably for the best, since the ice is meant to knock down puffiness, inflammation, and tighten pores.

We’re guessing she was real grateful after ... 'cause she looked crazy radiant at the Golden Globes later that night.