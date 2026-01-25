Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Spotted on Intimate Mexico Dinner Date

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet took their romance south of the border ... ’cause the couple was spotted enjoying a low-key but very cozy dinner date in Mexico this week.

We're told the two rolled into Flora Farms Thursday night in Cabo San Lucas, arriving with a couple of bodyguards in tow. Despite the restaurant being packed, Kylie and Timothée were seated at a secluded table, completely removed from the rest of the dining crowd.

Witnesses tell us the actor had a digital camera with him and was snapping flash photos of Kylie throughout the night. At one point, Timothée was spotted looking down at a freshly taken pic of Kylie, while she casually scrolled on her phone.

We're told the two were smiling, chatting, and clearly enjoying each other’s company though no PDA went down at the table. They stayed for at least an hour, enjoying dinner and drinks.

Despite the packed house, we're told not many people recognized the A-list couple, with most of the crowd made up of older diners.