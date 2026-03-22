Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Travel to Tokyo Amid New Relationship

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are taking their romance abroad ... spending some time together in Tokyo!

Check out the footage posted online by an eager fan -- the media and business mogul is casually strolling alongside the Formula One star ... cheesing hard while looking back at her crew of peeps. They're not holding hands ... but the pair clearly look comfortable with one another.

Lewis Hamilton and kim kardashian spot walking in Tokyo Lewis was happy and he waved for the fan 😊 pic.twitter.com/ejLfunpHm6 @LH44Fanpage8

She's showing off her famous figure in a curve-hugging gray dress and heels, while Lewis looks cozy in a brown jacket and pants.

The pair are in Tokyo together for vacation ... though it's not clear what's on their itinerary. It's a well-deserved break for both of them ... Lewis just placed 3rd for Ferrari in the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix, and the Japanese race is next weekend. And Kim is always booked and busy juggling her Skims business, reality show, and kids, studying as an aspiring lawyer, and of course, her budding TV career.

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This isn't the first time the pair have taken a trip together -- earlier this month, they enjoyed some downtime in Arizona together, where we saw them getting close and cozy. The duo have also jetted off to the UK and Aspen, CO, together.