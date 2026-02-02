Kim Kardashian Spotted Out With Lewis Hamilton Amid Dating Rumors

Play video content BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian and F1 racing star Lewis Hamilton added more fuel to the dating rumors on Monday ... they were snapped on a romantic escapade in Paris!

The two kept things low-key as they pulled up to a hotel in the City of Light this afternoon at around 1 PM local time. In the video, you can see them arriving in an SUV with their teams.

The pair reportedly flew in together by private jet from the UK.

According to The Sun, their UK excursion was "very romantic" and included a stay at the luxury hotel and country club Estelle Manor, in the Cotswolds.

Insiders told the publication, Kim and Lewis booked a couple's massage and had exclusive access to the pool and spa.

Prior to this, the suspected couple were both in attendance at Kate Hudson's NYE party in Aspen, Colorado ... though they weren't photographed together.

Of course, both have an impressive list of famous exes ... Kim was last linked to Odell Beckham Jr., while Lewis' most recent rumored fling was with Sofia Vergara last year.