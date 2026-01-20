Chris Appleton Credits Kim Kardashian With Getting Him Through Cancer Scare

Play video content TMZ.com

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton had a terrible cancer scare while writing his new book ... and when we caught him out in NYC Tuesday, he revealed his No. 1 client, Kim Kardashian, was a big source of strength.

Chris told us Kim knows a lot about dealing with the disease because her dad, Robert Kardashian, died from esophageal cancer in 2003. As Chris' mom -- often referred to on social media as Momma Appleton -- battled the same type of cancer, Chris was readily receptive to Kim's support.

He said, "She helped me through it."

Assurance had to come from somewhere, because Chris told us it he wasn't getting any from the doctor.

"He literally was silent," Chris said. "So test after test, I actually ended up having to go under and he had to do a more intense operation."

Ultimately, he got the good news he was looking for when it wound up just being cysts and not the Big C. But he says the experience changed the whole trajectory of his book.

He says he challenged himself to be more honest in his writing instead of just "editing a version" of himself.

Chris explained, "I actually just wanted to help people. And I wasn't prepared to lose my voice without truly owning it first."