Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton Lead Celeb Rush to Kate Hudson's NYE Bash

Aspen was celebrity central on New Year's Eve with Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton among many spotted making a stylish move to Kate Hudson's highly anticipated year-end party.

We obtained pics of the star-studded group leaving the ultra swanky Matsuhisa restaurant and heading into the cold Colorado night, clearly ready to keep the party going.

Kim drew plenty of attention as she stepped out, proving Aspen winters won't stop her from serving looks. Lewis went the bundled up route, rocking a winter ready fit as he exited the hotspot.

Anya Taylor-Joy turned heads alongside musician Malcolm McRae, with the two looking effortlessly cool as they joined the New Year’s Eve migration.