50 Cent Tackling 3 NYE Gigs to Usher in 2026

50 Cent will be a very busy man going into 2026 tonight ... with not one but THREE New Year's Eve gigs!!!

The "In Da Club" rapper will be appearing as part of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora via a pre-taped performance.

It's a fitting look for 50 ... he's closing out 2025 as New York's top-streamed rapper on YouTube ... for the 3rd straight year!!!

Not to be outdone, 50's home-away-from-home, Shreveport, Louisiana, enlisted him to virtually tune in to its Hollywood-meets-Mardi Gras "Rock The Clock" NYE celebration as its official "Countdown Captain."

Shreveport is the hub for 50's massive G-Unit Studios, Film & Television divisions ... operations that have been proven to drop the local crime rate.

Florida fans will be the ones to see 50 in person ... he'll be performing live at E11EVEN MIAMI -- an event that boasts an open bar and goes all the way 'til 10 am on New Year's Day!!!