Maino Responds to 50 Cent After Podcast Buyout Clash
Maino Beefing With 50 Is GREAT for Business LET'S RAP ABOUT IT!!!
50 Cent is currently surveying the square footage of the building where Maino and his rap pack podcast at -- but the "Hustle Hard" artist is telling TMZ Hip Hop, break out the contracts!!!
We caught up with Maino out in Jersey on Wednesday, just a few hours removed from his viral dust-up with 50 Cent, where the G-Unit soldier threatened to have his operations shut down!!!
ICYMI, Maino, Jim Jones, Fabolous, and Dave East have a podcast named "Let's Rap About It" -- and they gave 50's documentary on Diddy at least 4 thumbs down, calling it more of a "mockumentary" for what they called an exploitation of Sean Combs.
Maino doesn't have any real smoke for 50, but after gauging the stats this week, he's down to go a few more rounds!!!
But back to business ... Maino says if 50 is serious about purchasing the pod, he has to go through him!!!
50's "Street Fighter" flick doesn't drop for several more months -- maybe there's time to still broker the deal!!!