Amy Sedaris Creates Awkward Silence on CNN NYE Broadcast Over Trans Joke

Play video content CNN

Amy Sedaris raised some eyebrows on CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast ... cracking a tongue in cheek transgender joke live on air that left Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper speechless.

The comedian appeared as one of the show's guests and during a viewer Q&A, Cooper asked where the best place to meet a man in 2026 might be. Sedaris quickly fired back that it might be in the women's bathroom, trailing off mid-thought as the comment landed with a thud.

Cooper and Cohen stayed silent, forcing Sedaris to pivot on the fly. She joked maybe Bergdorf Goodman was a better option, then tossed the question back to the hosts, suggesting a fire station. That finally got a laugh, with Cohen playing along.

Later in the segment, Sedaris accidentally dropped an F-bomb while answering another viewer question about the best excuse to get out of a commitment, prompting her to quickly apologize on air.

Despite the brief stumbles, Sedaris largely kept things light though her unfiltered style clearly kept the hosts on their toes.

Sedaris' comment prompted mixed reactions on social media -- with some praising her quick wit and others deeming it a cancellable offense.

While Sedaris isn't known for political comedy, she's previously been open about her appreciation for LGBTQ+ audiences. In a 2017 interview, she said gay viewers have some of the best senses of humor, adding their acceptance of her work means everything to her.