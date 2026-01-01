Andy Cohen Rips Into Eric Adams Live on CNN New Year's Eve Broadcast

Play video content CNN

Andy Cohen went scorched earth on former NYC Mayor Eric Adams moments after the New Year's Eve ball dropped ... unloading in a boozy, no filter rant on live TV as Anderson Cooper struggled to shut it down.

The Bravo honcho lit into Adams during CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast, torching the ex-mayor's run as chaotic and urging him to ride off into retirement. Cohen, holding a drink on air, mocked Adams' exit and appeared to take a swipe at his dismissed federal corruption case prompting Cooper and BJ Novak to jump in and attempt damage control.

At one point, Novak joked Cohen needed to be cut off, while Cooper awkwardly put an arm around his longtime cohost in a failed attempt to de-escalate the rant.

Cohen wasn't finished. He sarcastically praised Adams for one of his final acts as mayor ... launching the Office of Rodent Mitigation. He cracked the former mayor may have actually reduced the city's rat population. He then suggested the cleanup might be more metaphorical than literal.

Cohen wrapped by toasting to 2026 and declaring it a fresh start — a not-so-subtle signal New Yorkers were ready to turn the page.

New NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani was sworn in early Thursday morning during a private ceremony held in an abandoned subway station beneath City Hall Park.