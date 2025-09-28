Eric Adams Drops Out of NYC Mayoral Race

Play video content X/@ericadamsfornyc

Eric Adams has officially ended his bid to win reelection in New York City ... citing the media circus, the lingering stink of the federal criminal case levied against him and a finance committee's decision not to release funds to his campaign.

The mayor of NYC released a video announcing he's withdrawing from the race ... thanking everyone for their support and hoping they know he loves New York.

He touts his accomplishments in the clip ... adding he believes policies put in place during his tenure will lead to more growth for the Big Apple in the coming years.

However, despite all his successes as mayor, Adams says the "unfortunate events surrounding his federal case" -- for which he claims he was "wrongfully charged because he fought for [New York City]" -- have tainted his campaign.

Play video content

Remember, the Department of Justice charged Adams with conspiracy, wire fraud, and bribery in September 2024 ... but, the charges were dismissed with prejudice earlier this year -- and, while Adams has maintained his innocence, some accused him of cutting a deal with Trump to get the charges dropped.

Adams also claimed a campaign finance board is holding back funds he needs to adequately run his campaign ... and, therefore, he feels he's got no choice but to call it quits.