NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Rushes to Help Man Who Fainted, on Video

Rushes to Help Cameraman Who Fainted, on Video

Zohran Mamdani's offering a helping hand to the citizens of New York City .... literally, 'cause he ran to help a videographer who seems to have fainted at his press conference.

The Democratic nominee had just finished up speaking outside a federal building in Lower Manhattan Thursday ... when it seems a member of the media covering the event hit the ground hard.

Check out the clip ... Mamdani grabs a folder and vigorously waves it to cool down the individual who fell -- then comes around a metal barrier and helps him up into a sitting position.

Mamdani puts his hand on the young man's shoulder as people crowd around to ask the guy how he's feeling, and whether he's eaten anything.

It's a high of 80 degrees in New York City today ... not burning hot, but it is humid, so the weather definitely could've affected the videographer if he was waiting in the sun to record what Mamdani had to say.

If you don't know ... Mamdani won the Democratic primary in the NYC mayor's race back in June -- coming out ahead of former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo and NYC Comptroller Brad Lander.

Mamdani will have some stiff competition in this year's election ... with Republicans running Curtis Sliwa -- head of the volunteer civilian patrol group Guardian Angels -- while Cuomo and current Mayor Eric Adams are running as independents.