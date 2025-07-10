Aryna Sabalenka Brings Water to Fans Struggling with Wimbledon Heat

Wimbledon is proving to be a serious test not just for the players, but for the fans as well ... and superstar Aryna Sabalenka is doing what she can to help out during her match by handing out waters to spectators struggling in the heat on Thursday.

There were two delays in the first set of the women's semifinal between 27-year-old Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova, 23, due to people fainting in the stands.

Aryna Sabalenka brought water over to a fan who was receiving medical treatment from the heat during her Wimbledon semifinals match ❤️ pic.twitter.com/66wo3o9z5g — ESPN (@espn) July 10, 2025 @espn

The contest was on Centre Court at the All-England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club ... and both incidents took place in the area directly facing the sun in the 86-degree temps.

The first time happened when Sabalenka was down 2-3 on Anisimova -- the umpire told the players to wait as security made their way to attend to a fan.

The second incident occurred when the action was locked at 4-4 ... and that person was helped out of the arena.

Sabalenka, the No.1-ranked player in the world, briefly put her challenge on the court to the side ... and was quick to provide water and ice to both fans who were battling the high temperatures.

Despite the blazing heat, Sabalenka and Anisimova gave it their all during the intense match. Anisimova won the first set ... and Sabalenka bounced back to take the second. Anisimova ultimately took the upset victory in the third.