Hugh Grant Appears to Fall Asleep at Wimbledon

Hugh Grant might need to sip from a chocolate river to pep himself up a bit ... 'cause not even a Wimbledon quarterfinal matchup could seemingly keep the "Wonka" actor awake.

Cameras caught the veteran actor in the stands ... chin resting high on his chest, head cocked slightly to the side.

He's breathing deeply ... and, he's not holding a phone in his hands -- so, he's not just checking his email in between points. Quite frankly, it looks like he's out like a light -- though we can't say for sure.

Hugh Grant falling asleep in the Royal Box during the Novak Djokovic and Flavio Cobolli match at Wimbledon. 😭😭😭



Hugh's seated beside his wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein ... to whom he's been married since 2018. She's keyed in on the action -- this certainly isn't a romantic afternoon nap for the couple.

Grant missed a fairly exciting match ... one which Novak Djokovic took over in the last three sets to take the match 3-1. He's moving on to the semis to play Italian tennis star, Jannik Sinner.