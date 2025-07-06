Brooks Nader Has Wardrobe Mishap at Wimbledon

Brooks Nader had a relatable (for women) -- and very real -- moment during a Wimbledon match, and she didn't hide it.

The Sports Illustrated model poked fun at herself in a TikTok video revealing she unexpectedly got her period while attending the tennis tournament in the UK this past week.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"Tries to be chic," Nader captioned over the video, which showed her in a white skirt and black blouse. "Starts 🩸 at Wimbledon."

The clip then cuts to her spinning around to reveal a noticeable red stain on the lower part of her skirt. "Of course 🎾 #wimbledon," she added to the caption.

Her candid moment quickly resonated online, with followers praising her for her openness.