Brooks Nader Goes Full Topless for Beach Outing in Cabo

Kylie Jenner might’ve dropped her boob job deets, but Brooks Nader said, "Hold my cocktail" -- going full topless in Cabo and yanking the spotlight back with her bangin’ bod.

Just take a peek at these pics -- the Sports Illustrated stunner wasn't one to blend in ... she let it all hang out up front while casually sipping a cocktail and soaking up the Cabo sun.

Okay, technically there were clothes -- Brooks rocked red bikini bottoms and a matching sheer cover-up, loosely tied at the waist but wide open up top … making sure all eyes stayed exactly where she wanted 'em.

One glance at these pics and it’s safe to say Gleb Savchenko might be feeling the burn -- their ‘DWTS’ fling may have fizzled, but Brooks is out here reminding him exactly what he’s missing ... especially as that cover-up came off for her ocean dip.