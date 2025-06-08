Brooks Nader Goes Full Topless for Beach Outing in Cabo
Brooks Nader Enough Of Kylie's Rack ... Check Out Mine!!!
Kylie Jenner might’ve dropped her boob job deets, but Brooks Nader said, "Hold my cocktail" -- going full topless in Cabo and yanking the spotlight back with her bangin’ bod.
Just take a peek at these pics -- the Sports Illustrated stunner wasn't one to blend in ... she let it all hang out up front while casually sipping a cocktail and soaking up the Cabo sun.
Okay, technically there were clothes -- Brooks rocked red bikini bottoms and a matching sheer cover-up, loosely tied at the waist but wide open up top … making sure all eyes stayed exactly where she wanted 'em.
One glance at these pics and it’s safe to say Gleb Savchenko might be feeling the burn -- their ‘DWTS’ fling may have fizzled, but Brooks is out here reminding him exactly what he’s missing ... especially as that cover-up came off for her ocean dip.
Safe to say, Brooks didn’t need a mirrorball trophy to prove she’s still the main event!