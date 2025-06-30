Serena Williams Shows Off Bikini Bod On Yacht With Family

Serena Williams' bod is clearly summer-ready -- check out the looks she was serving on a boat this weekend ... she's stunning!!!

The 43-year-old mother of two hit the water just off the coast of Sardinia with her family for a little Mediterranean vacay ... and she looked like she could still hit the Wimbledon courts this week if she wanted.

Williams flashed a taut bod in a tiny, black two-piece that she at times covered up with a green a top.

She and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, enjoyed both the sun and the surf ... as they were seen taking a few dips in the ocean with water toys throughout their afternoon on the yacht.

Williams' stellar physique, of course, shouldn't surprise too many ... she did just show it off on her Instagram page two weeks ago.

In a pair of snaps chronicling one her cryotherapy sessions, she revealed all the work she's put in at the gym recently has really paid off.