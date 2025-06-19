Serena Williams Puts Incredible Physique On Display At Cryotherapy

Serena Williams looks ready to come out of retirement -- the tennis legend put her incredible figure on display on Thursday ... and her fans can't get enough of her look!!

The 43-year-old posted the snaps of her in a two-piece 'fit at cryotherapy ... posing under a sign that read just how cold the treatment was -- an unimaginable -110 degrees.

The practice exposes the body to intense cold temperatures ... and is believed to be effective for weight loss and other health benefits.

"What an experience," Williams said in the IG caption. "I lasted the full 3 minutes this time! 🙂‍↕️😝 I can't wait to share my wellness journey with y'all!"



"I can feel a difference from last time."

Fans were impressed by her fitness journey ... especially since she retired after the 2022 US Open and is a mother of two young daughters.

"Having the physique of a goddess after bearing two daughters and at age 43 is absolutely impressive!" one fan said in the comments.

Another joked, "She's ready for Wimbledon 2026!"

Williams hasn't abandoned her passion entirely after hanging up her racket competitively -- she posted from the court last December ... saying, "When you love something, come rain or shine, you find a way to enjoy and keep doing it."