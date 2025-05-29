Naomi Osaka Shows Off Gnarly Blisters, Opens Up On Wanting Tennis Break

Naomi Osaka is really going through it after her first-round exit from the French Open ... not only did she show off the current state of some gnarly blisters on her hand -- she also expressed her desire to take a break from tennis altogether.

The 27-year-old star put her injuries on display on Thursday ... saying she can't fully bend her fingers due to vesicles on her knuckles.

After losing to Paula Badosa in three sets on Monday, Osaka revealed she's been dealing with the ailment since the Italian Open earlier in the month ... as the friction from clay courts causes the issue.

Osaka also opened up on her feelings on social media ... saying she felt "sick of this" after the loss and wanted to take a break "for a while," but wound up training a day later "because I have anxiety if I don't work out."

Play video content Eurosport Tennis

Osaka was super emotional after her defeat at the hands of her No. 10-ranked opponent ... saying her recent string of losses has been hard on her, as she feels like she lets people around her down -- like Serena Williams' longtime trainer, who she started working with in 2024.

"I think as time goes on, I feel like I should be doing better," Osaka said. "I hate disappointing people. So, like, even with [coach] Patrick [Mouratoglou], I was thinking this just now, but like, he goes from working with, like, the greatest player ever to, like, 'what the f*** this is?' You know what I mean?"

Osaka was so overwhelmed, she elected to take a brief break in her post-match press conference after starting to cry.