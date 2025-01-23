Naomi Osaka Hits Nets Game After Cordae Breakup, Australian Open Exit

Forget ice cream and rom-coms, Naomi Osaka's apparently turning to hoops to get her mind off her recent breakup.

The tennis superstar was at the Brooklyn Nets game Wednesday night -- just a couple weeks after announcing her split from Cordae.

The 27-year-old -- who was forced to retire in the third round of the Australian Open due to an injury -- appeared to be in great spirits at the outing ... smiling and throwing up a peace sign during a break in the action.

As we previously reported, Osaka revealed she was no longer dating the rapper back on Jan. 6 ... saying there was no drama between the two and they are fully committed to co-parenting their one-year-old daughter, Shai.

Osaka secured two wins before making her exit in Australia last week ... her first third-round appearance in a Grand Slam since giving birth.

Osaka wasn't the only notable name at Barclays Center ... as Keke Palmer also had a courtside seat for the contest.