Naomi Osaka Shares First Picture Of Baby With Cordae

Naomi Osaka couldn't wait to show the world her baby with rapper Cordae ... sharing a brief picture of her little girl -- and the newborn's already wearing a tennis-themed onesie!!

The 25-year-old superstar athlete recently gave birth to her first child ... and on Thursday, she broke her silence on the mom-umental moment in her life -- making it clear she's already excited to get back on the court.

"Well that was a cool little intermission, now back to your regularly scheduled program 🎾✌🏾💕" Osaka said on Instagram.

The four-time Grand Slam winner's friends all flooded the comment section to congratulate her ... with Sloane Stephens, Vanessa Lachey and more sending positive messages.

Osaka and Cordae have yet to spill on what they named their baby ... but the two confirmed last month they were expecting a daughter.

NO also shared other pictures from the pregnancy process ... including a selfie from the hospital bed, and a romantic picnic setup complete with "MOM" balloons and rose petals.