Naomi Osaka Reveals Baby Bump, All Smiles In Japan

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka showed off a new fashion accessory while hanging around her home country of Japan this week ... posting a few pics of her growing baby bump!!

25-year-old Osaka -- who announced back in January she was expecting her first child -- was smiling from ear-to-ear in her Instagram post on Tuesday ... which is a rare public appearance for the athlete as she prepares for the baby.

In fact, Osaka recently poked fun at herself for being an introvert throughout the pregnancy ... saying, "Only Rihanna would get me to come out the house," after attending the Super Bowl in Arizona last month.

Naturally, Osaka's new post is getting a ton of positive feedback ... with followers praising the mom-to-be.

As we previously reported, Osaka and Cordae are expecting their first child together ... although it appears the talented M.C. is electing to keep this part of his life off social media so far.